59 North Capital Management LP Sells 231,707 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

59 North Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,707 shares during the period. FOX comprises 6.9% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of FOX worth $16,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $132,311,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $69,809,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after buying an additional 1,240,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 28.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,235,000 after buying an additional 850,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 2,925.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 795,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,732,000 after buying an additional 769,374 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,463. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.02.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

