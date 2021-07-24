591,200 Shares in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Purchased by No Street GP LP

No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 591,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,635,000. Funko makes up 1.5% of No Street GP LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. No Street GP LP owned approximately 1.18% of Funko as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Funko by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $559,328.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $737,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,340,338 shares of company stock worth $30,417,840. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Funko stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.97. 267,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,796. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $899.22 million, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

