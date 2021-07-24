596,281 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 596,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.23% of Range Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Range Resources by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 879,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 263,696 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Range Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 1,253.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 130,031 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Range Resources by 871.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 160,894 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RRC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.30. 4,267,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,349. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.68.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

