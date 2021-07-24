5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.71. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$2.64, with a volume of 67,174 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNP shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.21.

The firm has a market cap of C$214.95 million and a P/E ratio of 73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.89.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$59.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.163327 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$112,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$210,675. Also, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,742,300 shares in the company, valued at C$5,052,670. Insiders have acquired a total of 169,300 shares of company stock worth $488,697 in the last quarter.

About 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

