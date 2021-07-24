$61.86 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report sales of $61.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.81 million. HealthStream posted sales of $60.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $251.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $249.20 million to $254.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $271.03 million, with estimates ranging from $267.50 million to $275.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in HealthStream by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in HealthStream by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $29.52.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

