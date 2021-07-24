6,475 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONE. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after buying an additional 211,260 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,582,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 139,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 75,681 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,303 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $205.30 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $146.98 and a 1 year high of $205.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.572 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

