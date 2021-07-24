$66.15 Million in Sales Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will announce sales of $66.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.00 million. Radware posted sales of $58.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $273.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $274.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $298.20 million, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $302.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. Radware has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Radware by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,186,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,095,000 after buying an additional 100,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Radware by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after buying an additional 1,292,913 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Radware by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after buying an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Radware by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,153,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 39,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Radware by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

