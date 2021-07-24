$69.06 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will post $69.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.80 million and the highest is $69.50 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $58.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $258.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $259.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $300.87 million, with estimates ranging from $298.62 million to $303.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,140,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,240 shares of company stock worth $6,760,333 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

