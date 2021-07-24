70,900 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,075,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BABA stock opened at $206.53 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $198.26 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80.
Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.90.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
