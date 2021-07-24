70,900 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,075,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $206.53 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $198.26 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.90.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

