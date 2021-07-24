72 Investment Holdings LLC Invests $33.75 Million in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

72 Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,848,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,745,000. Prometheus Biosciences accounts for about 51.0% of 72 Investment Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. 72 Investment Holdings LLC owned about 4.96% of Prometheus Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $6,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,135,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RXDX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of RXDX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,328. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $30.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 36.26, a current ratio of 36.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

