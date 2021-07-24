74,882 Shares in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 49.92% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.49. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

