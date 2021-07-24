75,000 Shares in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at $3,111,872,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at $104,816,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at $55,365,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at $48,721,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at $26,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atotech stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. Atotech Limited has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $26.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of -5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atotech Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. CL King initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atotech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

