75,000 Shares in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of NexImmune as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEXI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NexImmune in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $10.67 on Friday. NexImmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.22.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that NexImmune, Inc. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

