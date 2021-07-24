$766.85 Million in Sales Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to post $766.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $767.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $766.70 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $782.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,111 shares of company stock worth $1,223,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter worth about $19,824,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,858,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,401,000 after purchasing an additional 265,754 shares during the period. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,571,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 174.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 327,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 208,091 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $82.63 on Friday. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.40.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.