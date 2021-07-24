$77.48 Million in Sales Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce $77.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.40 million and the highest is $77.56 million. Culp reported sales of $64.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $323.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.90 million to $325.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $339.75 million, with estimates ranging from $332.90 million to $346.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE:CULP opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $182.01 million, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. Culp has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Culp’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

In related news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Culp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Culp by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.