$77.63 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will post sales of $77.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.50 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $75.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $318.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.20 million to $320.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $347.02 million, with estimates ranging from $338.90 million to $355.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $250.30 million, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

