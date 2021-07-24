800,000 Shares in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Acquired by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,896,000. Bicycle Therapeutics comprises 2.3% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned 3.33% of Bicycle Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,628,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,550,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,076 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.31. 384,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,128. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $36.99.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCYC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

