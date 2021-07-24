$862.26 Million in Sales Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will post $862.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $870.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $849.26 million. Echo Global Logistics posted sales of $514.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,673,000 after buying an additional 135,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after buying an additional 123,596 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 608,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 494,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $751.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.51. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $37.65.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

