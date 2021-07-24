$88.85 Million in Sales Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will report $88.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.72 million to $93.90 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $135.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $377.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $369.77 million to $382.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $440.45 million, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $513.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million.

CHRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $13.07 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.70.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.