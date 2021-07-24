88mph Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $256,099.00 (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for about $32.24 or 0.00094374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $11.98 million and approximately $256,099.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.52 or 0.00837782 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,216 coins and its circulating supply is 371,709 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

