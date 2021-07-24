$89.05 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to report sales of $89.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.20 million and the lowest is $84.89 million. The Marcus reported sales of $7.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,023%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year sales of $434.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $418.48 million to $451.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $717.42 million, with estimates ranging from $712.60 million to $722.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. The business had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million.

MCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in The Marcus in the first quarter worth approximately $10,516,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Marcus by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 442,008 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The Marcus by 725.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 391,682 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $7,342,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $6,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCS opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.94. The Marcus has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $24.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

