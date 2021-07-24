8,996 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lear by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,101 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,649,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $842,765,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lear by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Lear by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,496,000 after acquiring an additional 70,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,311,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $167.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.64.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.