89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.57.

ETNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of ETNB traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,932. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.85. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 123,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,318,188.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $2,527,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in 89bio by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 26,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

