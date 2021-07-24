89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of 89bio worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in 89bio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in 89bio by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Raymond James cut 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 48,377 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $872,237.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 194,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

89bio stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $343.43 million and a PE ratio of -5.56. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

89bio Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

