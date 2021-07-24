935,400 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Bought by XN Exponent Advisors LLC

XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 935,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,801,000. Caesars Entertainment comprises 4.6% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. XN Exponent Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Caesars Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $2,187,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.05.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.