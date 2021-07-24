$94.45 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce sales of $94.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.40 million and the highest is $96.50 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $75.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $410.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $402.40 million to $416.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $463.94 million, with estimates ranging from $458.63 million to $474.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

EFSC stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $52.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 52,907 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

