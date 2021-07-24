96,587 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of MP Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at about $7,765,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at about $6,144,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a PE ratio of 161.82. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.28.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

