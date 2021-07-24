9,665 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Untitled Investments LP

Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,934,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.8% of Untitled Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 893.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $91.87 on Friday, hitting $2,660.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,843. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,438.29. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,667.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,540.74.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

