96,874 Shares in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.28% of Maxeon Solar Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $523.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $165.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

