99,419 Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.20% of Onto Innovation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Onto Innovation news, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $1,335,487.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,937.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $520,172.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,880,345.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,128 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,498 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

ONTO stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $67.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,596. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

