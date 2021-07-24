A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.22% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $7,200,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $3,600,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $1,401,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,674 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $358,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 12,510 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $661,653.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,640.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,738. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $57.63.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

