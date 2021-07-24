Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Hits $1.17

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $48.40 million and approximately $42.89 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.14 or 0.00842758 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 44,038,444 coins and its circulating supply is 41,416,381 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

