AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.16.

SKFRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

