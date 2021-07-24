ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

