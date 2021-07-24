ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of ACI Worldwide worth $19,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,665,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,370,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,125,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,467,000 after acquiring an additional 685,208 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after acquiring an additional 379,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,732,000 after acquiring an additional 228,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $1,440,538.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,375. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACIW stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.91.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

