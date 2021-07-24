ACoconut (AC) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $669,290.34 and approximately $4,907.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ACoconut has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00052351 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000277 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

