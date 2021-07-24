ACoconut (AC) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $673,836.50 and approximately $10,008.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00054490 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000284 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000099 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.