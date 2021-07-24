Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,014 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Activision Blizzard worth $80,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,942,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,671,000 after purchasing an additional 345,365 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 384,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $1,360,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $91.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.29. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.