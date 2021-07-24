Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,965 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $167.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.83. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.