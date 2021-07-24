Acute Angle Cloud Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $638,227.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,101.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,167.73 or 0.06356707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.35 or 0.01338218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.99 or 0.00366535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00142343 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.03 or 0.00601234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00372165 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.81 or 0.00289758 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

