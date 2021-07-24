ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACVA. started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. 449,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,044. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Brown University purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,653,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,639,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,071,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,103,000. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.