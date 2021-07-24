Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.52. Adecco Group shares last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 5,464 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AHEXY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.12 price objective on shares of Adecco Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Adecco Group AG will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

