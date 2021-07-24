AdEx Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $45.80 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 30% against the dollar. AdEx Network has a market cap of $53.99 million and approximately $45.80 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00048781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.23 or 0.00839344 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 132,892,144 coins and its circulating supply is 124,449,668 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

