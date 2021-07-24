Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Adient worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,304,000 after purchasing an additional 884,618 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,825,000 after acquiring an additional 167,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Adient by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,380,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Adient by 20.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,957,000 after acquiring an additional 173,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADNT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.18.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

