Adshares (ADS) Achieves Market Cap of $8.62 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $164,845.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00024463 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008236 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,379 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

