Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

ADVM has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Lifesci Capital lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

ADVM traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. 9,839,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,324. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $231.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68,046 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 31,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

