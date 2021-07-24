AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) Trading 0.9% Higher

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) shares traded up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $27.32. 620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF accounts for 1.6% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned 2.23% of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.