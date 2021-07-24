AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC) Shares Down 0.1%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.93 and last traded at $35.98. Approximately 1,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.93.

