AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,030 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of AECOM worth $15,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in AECOM by 46.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 1.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in AECOM by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in AECOM by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ACM. Argus raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

NYSE ACM opened at $62.61 on Friday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.23.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.