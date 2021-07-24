Aeon (AEON) Market Cap Tops $9.27 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001726 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $9.27 million and approximately $2,869.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.96 or 0.00603693 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000980 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

